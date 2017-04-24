Nariman Tyuleev intends to continue struggle for business center SapatCom

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev intends to continue the struggle for SapatCom, his brother Narynbek Tyuleev said to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Tyuleevs are ready to challenge the verdict of all instances regarding the confiscation of their property, in particular those points which the State Property Management Fund referred to when transferring the building of the business center.

«Now we are consulting with lawyers," Narynbek Tyuleev said. «Most likely, a lawsuit will be prepared, but there is no certainty that our courts will consider it, since we have already been refused.»

The State Property Management Fund stressed that practical measures are being taken to take ownership of confiscated immovable and movable property.

The department noted that since the transfer of ownership right for SapatCom building, the fund repeatedly addressed the owners to release the business center, however, the instruction was ignored and Nariman Tyuleev refused to execute the verdict of the Leninsky district court of Bishkek.