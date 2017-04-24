13:12
Developer of Akart white marble deposit chosen

The developer of Akart white marble field, located in Nookat district of Osh region, was determined, the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

Two companies-Aldayar-Ugol Limited LLC and Kersara LLC applied to participate in the second tender.

The Contest Committee gave the highest points to Aldayar-Ugol Limited LLC. According to the program of development of the deposit, the company intends to invest about $ 1 million in the first year.

Within three months after receiving the license, Aldayar-Ugol Limited LLC must conclude an agreement on social package with local authorities.
