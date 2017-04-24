Deputies consider low ratings in tourism as slap

The deputies considered the worsening of Kyrgyzstan 's positions in the tourism index as a slap in the face. MP Dastan Bekeshev said this today at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on budget and finance and economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is ranked 116th out of 136 countries in the tourism index. The parliament member believes that this state of affairs is unacceptable.

«It’s like a slap in the face! Tourism development is a big issue. I studied it carefully. The index has divisions. It is drawn up by assessing road safety, safety at night time. We have the problems with the infrastructure. And another big problem is the issue of ecology. Until the struggle for ecology begins, nothing will change in the tourism sphere, no matter how many Nomad Games are held," the deputy noted.

We don’t even have normal toilets. Dastan Bekeshev

Recall, today the deputies are considering the government’s report on the results of 2016. It has already been studied by all parliamentary factions and the majority coalition. It is expected that the report will be considered at the Chamber meeting this week.