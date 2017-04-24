13:12
+25
USD 67.47
EUR 72.32
RUB 1.20
English

Laboratories not to solve problem of export of agricultural products

Today, First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhametkaly Abulgaziev admitted that the construction of new laboratories won’t solve the problem of export of agricultural products. He stated this today at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on the budget and finance and economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, when Kyrgyzstan entered the Eurasian Economic Union, many internal issues were not taken into account. In addition, problems arose due to the removal of customs posts on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. As a result, imported goods were not taken into account and the State Tax Service didn’t fulfill the plan on tax collection.

Our agriculture is not ready for export. We often say that if the laboratories are built, the export volumes will increase. But that’s not the case. We need new technologies. Only then exports will grow.

Mukhametkaly Abulgaziev

Recall, today the deputies are considering the government’s report on the results of 2016. It has already been studied by all parliamentary factions and the majority coalition. It is expected that the report will be considered at the Chamber meeting this week.
link: http://24.kg/english/50304/
views: 82
Print
Related
Taxmen suggest simplifying customs clearance in imports of goods from EEU
Main risks in EEU countries - budget and banking sector
Economic growth of Kyrgyzstan planned at 3.5 percent in 2017
Government proposes to regulate export of gold ore through taxes
Kyrgyzstan has no restrictions in export of plant products to EEU
KR wants to increase number of exceptions under single customs tariff of EEU
Presidents of EEU countries in Bishkek. Photoreport
Meeting of the EEU Council in Bishkek ends. Ten documents signed
Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek
Igor Dodon: EEU observer status is good signal
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan