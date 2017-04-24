Laboratories not to solve problem of export of agricultural products

Today, First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhametkaly Abulgaziev admitted that the construction of new laboratories won’t solve the problem of export of agricultural products. He stated this today at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on the budget and finance and economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, when Kyrgyzstan entered the Eurasian Economic Union, many internal issues were not taken into account. In addition, problems arose due to the removal of customs posts on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. As a result, imported goods were not taken into account and the State Tax Service didn’t fulfill the plan on tax collection.

Our agriculture is not ready for export. We often say that if the laboratories are built, the export volumes will increase. But that’s not the case. We need new technologies. Only then exports will grow. Mukhametkaly Abulgaziev

Recall, today the deputies are considering the government’s report on the results of 2016. It has already been studied by all parliamentary factions and the majority coalition. It is expected that the report will be considered at the Chamber meeting this week.