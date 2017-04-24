Miners rescued after almost two days in Jergalan

Miners were rescued after almost two days in Jergalan. The sister of the miner Akbermet Dorgoeva informed 24.kg news agency. Information was also confirmed in the office of government’s permanent representative in the region.

«Rescuers reached the miners and brought them to the surface, they are safe and sound. They spent almost two days under the rubble and survived miraculously," the woman said.

A coal mine where Jergalan-Dorgokomur LLC operates collapsed on April 22 at about 5.35 pm. The reason for the accident is the failure to observe the safety rules.

An operational headquarters of representatives of the office of the government plenipotentiary representative and corresponding structures for the rescue of Kairat Nurbekov and Azamat Toimatov has been formed in the region.

The depth of the decline adit is 117 meters, and the length is about 500 meters. The water filled the mine by 300 meters.