Miners still remain under rubble in Jergalan

Miners still remain under the rubble in Jergalan, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan . The sister of one of the miners Akbermet Dorgoeva informed 24.kg news agency.

«Currently, many people work here, local residents and employees of regional, district structures, a department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Issyk-Kul region as well as the employees of the Civil Protection Service of Ak-Suu district. They take out water from the mine. Kumtor Company sent a group of specialists with two pumps for pumping out the water. They worked all night long. There is a lot of mud mixed with water in the mine. But we hope that there may be dry places in the mine where miners are waiting for help," she said.

A coal mine where Jergalan-Dorgokomur LLC operates collapsed on April 22 at about 5.35 pm. The reason for the accident is the failure to observe the safety rules.

An operational headquarters of representatives of the office of the government plenipotentiary representative and corresponding structures for the rescue of Kairat Nurbekov and Azamat Toimatov has been formed in the region.