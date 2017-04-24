Global Fund allocates $ 125 million to Kyrgyzstan over five years

The Ministry of Health heard a report on the activities of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Kyrgyzstan , the ministry’s press center reported.

Over the past five years, the Fund has allocated $ 125,316,100 to the republic. Of these, the amount of grants for 2016–2017 is $ 20,833,900.

The funds distributed through UNDP are used to diagnose and treat all forms of tuberculosis, including its severe and persistent forms (MDR / XDR-TB); for HIV prevention and programs aimed at key populations (people living with HIV), diagnosis, treatment and care; for program management.

The main recipients of the Global Fund grants in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2003–2010 were the Republican AIDS Center , the National Center for Phthisiology and the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic . Since 2011 till the present, the main recipient of grants is UNDP and 45 sub-recipient organizations.

In 2014, the decision of the Country Coordination Committee designated the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic as the main recipient of grants. This issue is currently under implementation. First of all, the agency must fulfill a number of conditions.

Beginning of implementation of functions of the main recipient of grants by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic is scheduled according to the plan for January 1, 2018.