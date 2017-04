The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan denied Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC in the licenses for the development of gold deposits. The decision was made by the commission.

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC received a refusal on placer gold deposits of Sary-Jel and Kumbel in Naryn region.

In addition, Altyn Tash Company LLC (Pervenets) and «ACC Tash» (Verkhnekeminsky ore field area) also were denied the right to use gold ore deposits.