Employees of the Department for Combating Customs Offenses of «South» operative customs point stopped the illegal import of goods into the territory of EEU . The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mercedes-Benz 714 car with the number plates of Kyrgyzstan was stopped nearby Stalin village on Osh city-airport road.

During the inspection of cargo compartment, the officers found: 83 cooking pots with a capacity of 8 and 22 liters , perfume produced in the UAE in the amount of 4, 536 pieces, 1,000 packs of the Pakistani drug arthonil (20 pills each) without accompanying documents confirming the legality of importing goods into the customs territory of EEU.