The fall in US dollar exchange rate in Kyrgyzstan continues. Over the weekend, it fell by another 40 tyiyn.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices buy dollars for 66.6–66.8 soms, and sell - for 66,967. The nominal rate is 67,4719 soms (a drop of 0.48 percent).

The dollar is losing its ground for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to enter the foreign exchange market with interventions twice a week. In total, it bought $ 12,650 million.