Alay and Dordoi defeat opponents in football championship of Kyrgyzstan

 Football clubs «Alay» (Osh) and «Dordoi» (Bishkek) defeated opponents in the Top League — the football championship of Kyrgyzstan, the Football League of the KR reported.

According to it, the matches of the third round of the national championship took place yesterday. The current champion Alay defeated the capital's «Alga» — 4: 0. Alia Silla scored three goals, Murolim Akhmedov — one. Vice champion «Dordoi» at home defeated Kochkor-Ata «Neftchi» — 5:0. Bekhzhan Sagynbaev, Alisher Azizov, Zarifu Sulemana, Mirbek Akhmataliev and Karim Izrailov scored one goal each.

In addition, Kant «Abdysh-Ata» on its field won «Kara-Balta» — 3:0. Goals were scored by Ivan Filatov, Nurkal Sataev and Bakhtiyar Duishebekov. «Abdysh-Ata» (9 points) leads the standings. Then goes «Dordoi» and «Alai» (7 points each).  «Alga» (3 points) is at the 4th place. Neftchi and Kara-Balta have no points yet.
