Road in Boom blocked: forced triggering of stones continues

The road in Boom Gorge will be blocked today and in the next few days: the forced triggering of stones continues. The State Enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

To ensure the safety of the movement of trains and vehicles from April 24 — 28, the railway workers will reportedly continue work on forced triggering of stones at the 122nd kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road.

Boom Gorge will be periodically blocked for vehicles on these days from 9 am till 3.00 pm.

However, when more than 30–40 vehicles accumulate, the work will stop to pass the cars.