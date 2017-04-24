11:16
+25
USD 67.47
EUR 72.32
RUB 1.20
English

Road in Boom blocked: forced triggering of stones continues

The road in Boom Gorge will be blocked today and in the next few days: the forced triggering of stones continues. The State Enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

To ensure the safety of the movement of trains and vehicles from April 24 — 28, the railway workers will reportedly continue work on forced triggering of stones at the 122nd kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road.

Boom Gorge will be periodically blocked for vehicles on these days from 9 am till 3.00 pm.

However, when more than 30–40 vehicles accumulate, the work will stop to pass the cars.
link: http://24.kg/english/50266/
views: 110
Print
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan