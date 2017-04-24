11:16
Court hearing on Ata Meken lawsuit against president to continue today

The court hearing on the lawsuit of Ata Meken party against the President Almazbek Atambayev will continue today after a month’s break. The lawyer of the political organization Kanatbek Aziz informed 24.kg news agency. Recall, the Socialists accused the head of state of insult.

According to him, the linguistic examination was completed, and the party’s lawyers are preparing an appeal. «The defendant party does not understand what offensive is in «sasyk» (smelly) word," Kanatbek Aziz said.

Recall, the Socialists appealed to the court, demanding an apology from Almazbek Atambayev for calling Ata Meken a «smelly party» and their leader Omurbek Tekebayev — a marauder. However, the representative of the president in court noted that Almazbek Atambayev did not insult or call either Ata Meken or Omurbek Tekebayev.
