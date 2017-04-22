Taxmen suggest simplifying customs clearance in imports of goods from EEU

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan suggests simplifying customs clearance procedures in imports from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

It is noted that the corresponding draft government decree has already been developed jointly with the Ministry of Economy and the business community. The document contains a number of innovations.

The STS offers legal entities or individuals, who intend to import goods into Kyrgyzstan by car, give the right to fill in an international Cargo Movement Request (CMR) or an accompanying waybill for the goods at their choice.

It is also proposed to extend from 30 to 180 calendar days the validity of the certificate on tax registration for VAT payers, and for other entities — up to 60 days. In addition, the document allows to present copies of issued accompanying invoices, certified by the importer or the sender / supplier of the cargo (goods).