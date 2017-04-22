14:32
+20
USD 67.47
EUR 72.32
RUB 1.20
English

Duishenkul Chotonov to remain in custody until May 25

Ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Duyshenkul Chotonov will remain in custody until May 25. This decision was made the day before by the judicial bench at the visiting session of Pervomaisky court, having upheld the petition of the investigation.

He was formally charged. Based on the evidence collected by the investigation, Duishenkul Chotonov is charged with corruption. The criminal case was opened on February 25. The next day, he and Omurbek Tekebayev were detained. A measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment in the pretrial detention center of the State National Security Committee (GKNB) until April 25 was chosen for the defendants.
link: http://24.kg/english/50217/
views: 115
Print
Related
SDPK deputy Muzaffar Isakov charged
Kyrgyzstan improves indicators in Corruption Perceptions Index
Corruption schemes in Kyrgyzstan become increasingly entangled
Reports of agencies on fight against corruption called meaningless
Prosecutor General’s Office suspects SDPK deputy of corruption
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations
Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested