Bishkek to mark City Day starting from April 25

Residents of Bishkek, which will mark the 139th anniversary on April 29, will begin to celebrate the City Day starting from April 25. The Mayor’s Office presented the program of festive events.
According to the plan, the celebration in the capital will last five days. Festive events will be organized by the City Day in the residential districts, micro-districts, parks. Visit to theaters and cinemas, sports events are planned.
Opening of «Obereg»
From April 25 till May 2, the Bishkek will host the Forum of Cultures. 24 countries confirmed their participation in it. About 60 people are expected to participate in foreign delegations. The event is aimed at the presentation of Kyrgyz culture in the framework of official international organizations and national cultures of the world.