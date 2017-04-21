Kyrgyzstani, who participated in executions of captives in Syria, detained

The State Committee for National Security (GKNB) detained a Kyrgyz citizen who personally participated in the executions of captives in Syria . GKNB press service reported.

It is noted that the 23-year-old militant, a native of Osh region, was detained on April 20 within the counter terrorism measures taken to curb the penetration of militants of international terrorist organizations into the territory of Kyrgyzstan .

He was recruited in 2013 and transported to Syria, where he joined the terrorists and took part in the fighting in Syria.

In February 2016, after additional training, he received a task to commit an act of terrorism on the territory of CIS during the celebration of the Victory Day.

Currently, he is kept in the pretrial detention center of GKNB, a criminal case was opened.