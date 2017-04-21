17:39
Kyrgyzstani, who participated in executions of captives in Syria, detained

The State Committee for National Security (GKNB) detained a Kyrgyz citizen who personally participated in the executions of captives in Syria. GKNB press service reported.

It is noted that the 23-year-old militant, a native of Osh region, was detained on April 20 within the counter terrorism measures taken to curb the penetration of militants of international terrorist organizations into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

He was recruited in 2013 and transported to Syria, where he joined the terrorists and took part in the fighting in Syria.

In February 2016, after additional training, he received a task to commit an act of terrorism on the territory of CIS during the celebration of the Victory Day.

Currently, he is kept in the pretrial detention center of GKNB, a criminal case was opened.
