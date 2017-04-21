17:39
US donates 130,000 books to children's libraries in Kyrgyzstan

During the celebration of World Book Day in Bishkek, US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sheila Gwaltney announced that the Americans had handed over 130,000 books for 80 children’s libraries of Kyrgyzstan. The US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, each library will receive a set of 1,639 books with tales, stories, riddles and poems. USAID and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic jointly selected more than 230 kinds of books in the Kyrgyz language.

In December 2016, the US through USAID project «We Read Together» handed over 250,000 books for the state primary schools of the country.
