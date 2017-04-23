Canadian Manchu looking for "soft power" of China in Kyrgyzstan

25-year-old student of the Master’s program in International Relations of the
John chose
— This is your first time in Bishkek. Did the capital meet your expectations?
— To be honest, my expectations were more pessimistic. I knew that this was a post-Soviet developing country. I read on the Internet only about the
— Do you already have favorite places in the city?
— Yes, I really like Duboviy (Oak) Park with a number of different sculptures. I am also delighted with some buildings, for example, the Philharmonic Hall and the Opera and Ballet Theater. I can say that you will not see such classical architectural structures like your theater in many developing countries of the world.
— Do you like the local cuisine?
— Of course, because I’m Asian ethnically. I love meat, especially lamb. I eat only shashlyk, kuurdak and beshbarmak for six months already.
— Have you, probably, put on some weight during this time?
-No, I have not noticed it so far.
— What has fascinated or disappointed you in the local population?
-At first glance, people are cold, strict. But when you start talking to them, you immediately notice that it is the opposite: they are friendly, open and even straightforward. This mentality is close to my nature. For example, many people, seeing my hair, laugh loudly, especially guys. I do not pay attention to this, it is not an offense for me, because I understand that this is sincere amazement.
— And what is inconvenient for you in Bishkek?
— Being a sociable person, I can overcome the language barrier. But I can not get used to the most popular local public transport — minibuses. The minibuses were interesting for me only in the first three days. But now, this is a hard test every time. They are crowded; there are always a lot of people. It is especially bad to drive along rough roads. It is inconvenient not only to stand and hold on, but to sit also.
In
— What in Bishkek reminds you of
-A lot of cafes and bars remind me of my city. And I miss, probably, picnics, gatherings in parks, outdoors.
— Would you return to Bishkek as opportunity offers?
— Yes, I’ll come back. I plan to finish my research in a month. In the future, I want to find a job closely connected with