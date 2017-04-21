Ata Meken faction recognizes work of government unsatisfactory

As a result of the report, Ata Meken parliamentary faction recognized the work of the Kyrgyz government unsatisfactory. The decision was made today at its meeting.

According to the deputy Almambet Shykmamatov, the faction is far from saying that the government doesn’t work and everything is very bad.

«There are system shortcomings and reasons independent of you. I worked as a minister and I know, no matter how hard you try, everything doesn’t work out like in a fairy tale. The program has about 40 points, which the government must fulfill. On all points, 67–80 percent of the work is done. People must feel the change on themselves. Neither for investment climate, nor for construction, nor for energy, nor for laboratories anything had been done. The list is endless," the deputy said.