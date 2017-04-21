17:39
+15
USD 67.80
EUR 73.01
RUB 1.20
English

Ata Meken faction recognizes work of government unsatisfactory

As a result of the report, Ata Meken parliamentary faction recognized the work of the Kyrgyz government unsatisfactory. The decision was made today at its meeting.

According to the deputy Almambet Shykmamatov, the faction is far from saying that the government doesn’t work and everything is very bad.

«There are system shortcomings and reasons independent of you. I worked as a minister and I know, no matter how hard you try, everything doesn’t work out like in a fairy tale. The program has about 40 points, which the government must fulfill. On all points, 67–80 percent of the work is done. People must feel the change on themselves. Neither for investment climate, nor for construction, nor for energy, nor for laboratories anything had been done. The list is endless," the deputy said.
link: http://24.kg/english/50153/
views: 178
Print
Related
Kulov: Elimination of presidential candidates will lead to destabilization
Ata Meken party holds rally at White House
Ata Meken compares work of Kyrgyz government with Russia
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev hold rally on Ala-Too Square
CEC comments on Ata Meken statement on presidential election date
Majority coalition supports government's report for 2016
Deputies praise government for good work
Prosecutor General's Office demands sequestrate property of Tekebayev’s lawyer
Government to submit report for 2016 to Parliament till April 10
Prosecutor General's Office constantly in contact with Belize state bodies
Popular
Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations
Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter