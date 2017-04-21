Kulov: Elimination of presidential candidates will lead to destabilization

«If detention of Ata Meken leader Omurbek Tekebayev occurred at least a year and a half ago, it could be somehow understood," Felix Kulov told at a conference in 24.kg news agency today.

«But removal of those wishing to run for the post from the political arena — this, unequivocally, will lead to destabilization. I know the mood of people, those who are nominated as candidates. Someone has money, someone has influence on people. Remember how the revolution happened in 2005. It began in the south, and the entire country rose," the politician said.

«If Tekebayev’s supporters are not allowed to participate in elections, this will cause a negative reaction," Felix Kulov added.

«There can be some suspicions about any person. But if there is no evidence, this suspicion has no basis," he stressed.

Recall, GKNB asks the court to extend Omurbek Tekebayev’s detention.