17:39
+15
USD 67.80
EUR 73.01
RUB 1.20
English

Kulov: Elimination of presidential candidates will lead to destabilization

«If detention of Ata Meken leader Omurbek Tekebayev occurred at least a year and a half ago, it could be somehow understood," Felix Kulov told at a conference in 24.kg news agency today.

«But removal of those wishing to run for the post from the political arena — this, unequivocally, will lead to destabilization. I know the mood of people, those who are nominated as candidates. Someone has money, someone has influence on people. Remember how the revolution happened in 2005. It began in the south, and the entire country rose," the politician said.

«If Tekebayev’s supporters are not allowed to participate in elections, this will cause a negative reaction," Felix Kulov added.

«There can be some suspicions about any person. But if there is no evidence, this suspicion has no basis," he stressed.

Recall, GKNB asks the court to extend Omurbek Tekebayev’s detention.
link: http://24.kg/english/50142/
views: 141
Print
Related
Final charge brought against Ata Meken leader Omurbek Tekebayev
Ata Meken faction recognizes work of government unsatisfactory
Felix Kulov calls not to criticize but propose ways for Kyrgyzstan's development
Ata Meken party holds rally at White House
Ata Meken compares work of Kyrgyz government with Russia
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev hold rally on Ala-Too Square
CEC comments on Ata Meken statement on presidential election date
Investigation of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case may be prolonged
Prosecutor General's Office demands sequestrate property of Tekebayev’s lawyer
Almazbek Atambayev tells Prosecutor General where he get money from
Popular
Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations
Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter