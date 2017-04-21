Kyrgyzstan introduces responsibility for refusing advocate request

Almazbek Atambayev signed a law on amending certain legislative acts (the Law On advocacy of the Kyrgyz Republic and advocacy activity, the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Kyrgyz Republic ), the Information Support Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, the document is aimed at improving «the effectiveness of lawyers' activity in the execution of the protection of rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of man and citizen.»

The document shortens the period of consideration of the lawyer request from one month to 14 working days, administrative responsibility for unlawful refusal or untimely provision of the requested information is established.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on March 16, 2017.