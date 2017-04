Ikramjan Ilmiyanov was appointed Adviser to the President of the KR on a voluntary basis, the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, Almazbek Atambayev signed corresponding decree.

Ikramjan Ilmiyanov was born on July 1, 1975 in the village of Katran , Batken region. He has higher education: Kyrgyz State University named after Arabaev, economist.