19:47
+7
USD 67.80
EUR 72.65
RUB 1.21
English

Bishkek hosts “Kyrgyzstan -2017” International Exhibition

The State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports in Bishkek hosts the 19th International Universal Exhibition-Fair «Kyrgyzstan-2017.»

As organizers inform, the purpose of the event is to help companies and enterprises to establish prospective trade relations, mutually beneficial partnership; provide an opportunity to establish contacts in various business areas with entrepreneurs from foreign countries.

According to the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rima Apasova, domestic producers are represented at the exhibition.

«In addition, there are companies from Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. In general, the number of entrepreneurs reaches 40 people. The exhibition presents the food industry, pharmaceuticals, textiles and much more. The exhibition will be held for four days, we think that about 10,000 people will visit the fair," she said.
link: http://24.kg/english/50053/
views: 100
Print
Related
6 companies submit applications for construction of pedestrian overpasses
Bishkek hosts informal CSTO summit in narrow format
Bishkek plans to repair 51 city streets in 2017
One more residential area in Bishkek supplied with gas
Karakol to host exhibition fair Issyk-Kol Agro 2017
German in Bishkek: I fell in love with little fluffy cookies – boorsoks
Bishkek plans to collect less taxes in 2017
Popular
Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations
Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter