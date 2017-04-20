Bishkek hosts “Kyrgyzstan -2017” International Exhibition

The State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports in Bishkek hosts the 19th International Universal Exhibition-Fair «Kyrgyzstan- 2017.»

As organizers inform, the purpose of the event is to help companies and enterprises to establish prospective trade relations, mutually beneficial partnership; provide an opportunity to establish contacts in various business areas with entrepreneurs from foreign countries.

According to the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rima Apasova, domestic producers are represented at the exhibition.