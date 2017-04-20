19:46
Foreigners not be able to establish media in Kyrgyzstan

Foreigners won’t be able to establish media in Kyrgyzstan. The Parliament adopted in three readings the law «On Mass Media» today.

The document allows establishing of media only for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. 104 out of 105 deputies present at the meeting voted for this.

The newly adopted rules concern persons who have the right to establish media in the Kyrgyz Republic, in particular television. The law proposes to consolidate the rights to establish media of both political parties and legal entities.

The law establishes that the share of foreigners in local media shouldn’t exceed 35 percent.

Initiators of the bill Kozhobek Ryspayev, Iskender Matraimov, Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov and Tabyldy Tillaev earlier specified that the proposed amendments are relevant only to TV channels and don’t concern newspapers and radio.
