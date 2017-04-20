Kyrgyzstan ranks fifth in world basketball ranking

Kyrgyzstan takes the fifth place in the world ranking of basketball 3×3 (streetball), the International Basketball Federation, which published a fresh list, reported.

As noted, the rating is divided into three age groups. The men's group consists of 177 countries. The KR is ranked the 33rd in the world and the fourth - in Asia . There are 130 countries in the women's ranking. The KR is the 19th in the world and the third in Asia .

The category of up to 23 years (men) includes 153 countries. Kyrgyzstan is the 19th in the world and is the second on its continent. The women’s list consists of 119 countries. Our place is 16th on the planet and second in Asia . Finally, the category under 18 (boys) has 125 teams. The KR is the fifth in the world, and the first in Asia . Only the Netherlands , Ukraine , Hungary and Slovenia are ahead of the republic . The United States ranks eighth, Kazakhstan — 17th, Russia — 20th. 100 teams are among the girls in the same category. The KR is at the 17th place in the world and at the fourth in Asia .

Also there is an individual world rating. The highest (230th) place among our adult players is occupied by Shakirzhan Kuranbayev.