Two public gardens in Bishkek — «Lux» and «Rabochiy Gorodok," as well as Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard will be improved, the head of the Leninsky district Nurdin Tynaev said today at a press conference.

So far, unfortunately, we have nothing to boast about. The only thing that comes to mind when mentioning the Leninsky district is Osh market. Nurdin Tynaev

«In 2017, funds for the development of the district were allocated. In addition to Fuchik Park , we plan to improve other green areas. We will sow lawns, repair sidewalks, arbours, illumination, organize zones of rest. That the townspeople could come and have a rest," Nurdin Tynaev said.

«It’s time to put an end to the market relations. I understand that everyone wants to make a profit, but we need to think about the townspeople too," the official summed up.