The Fuchik Park in Bishkek will be improved, the head of Leninsky district Nurdin Tynaev said today at a press conference.

According to him, the budget of the city provided 30 million soms for the capital reconstruction of this green zone. «Now it is in a depressing state — no lighting, no fencing, no infrastructure. Already in the near future we plan to begin work: to repair the Fuchik Street , make it a mainline and completely repair the park," the head said.

We will install benches, plant flowers, set up lighting, install at least two public toilets, repair the building for the administration of the park. Nurdin Tynaev