Tolekan Ismailova: Kyrgyzstan turns into police state

Kyrgyzstan is turning into a police state. Tolekan Ismailova, the head of Bir Duino human rights center, said this at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to her, torture against the accused, illegal detention and non-admission of lawyers to them testify to this.

Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova added, referring to the case of the nephew of the mayor of Bishkek Maksat Kunakunov and seven other people accused of terrorism, that until now nothing was known about the fate of other four detainees, who were forcibly put into a car on July 16, 2015, when the soldiers of Alpha special unit conducted an anti-terrorist operation in Bishkek to liquidate members of a terrorist group that was preparing, according to the investigation, a terrorist attack in the country.
