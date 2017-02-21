Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry gives explanation for statement of Almazbek Atambayev

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan gave an explanation for the statement of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev in a recent interview to Euronews.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kemelova received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bishkek Aiymdos Bozzhigitov.

She brought to the attention of the Kazakh side information on the situation of 2010, when the closed in connection with April events borders and imposed by Kazakhstan border restrictions had created serious problems for the people.

«Including the situations that had led to the deaths among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. In particular, when a group of young people was trying to swim across Chu River because of the inability to cross the border legally. When there were reports of death of a child whose parents were not able to transport him across the border for medical care," statement said.

Dinara Kemelova also recalled that during that six -week period, there have been cases of death of seriously ill people due to lack of medicines. Suspension of medicines supplies to Kyrgyzstan posed a real threat to thousands people.

«The closure of borders has led to deterioration of the social and economic situation of citizens and the growth of tension in Kyrgyzstan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

«At the same time, for further constructive interaction and cooperation, it is necessary to move away from the debate on this issue and focus on the implementation of the tasks set by the heads of our countries," Dinara Kemelova said.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stressed that as of today 4 out of 12 border checkpoints remain closed in violation of the intergovernmental agreement on the issue dated December 25, 2003.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry is waiting for explanations to the statement of Almazbek Atambayev.