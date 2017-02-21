Nazarbayev tells head of Belarus about problems between Kazakhstan and KR

A telephone conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was held yesterday. As the official website of the Belarusian leader noted, the conversation was initiated by the Kazakh side.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko expressed mutual concern about the existing problems.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed concern about problematic issues in relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus . At the same time, he is confident that all the existing problems will be solved within the union, the website informed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also told Alexander Lukashenko about the problems between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and ways to solve them. However, it is not specified which ones.