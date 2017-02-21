To export more meat Kyrgyzstan needs 45 mobile slaughterhouses

Kyrgyzstan shall create 45 mobile slaughterhouses in order to provide the planned large volumes of production and export of meat, Deputy Economy Minister Daniyar Imanaliev said today at a press conference.

According to him, the government is currently developing a mechanism for concessional lending of export-oriented and import-substituting enterprises.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan needs buffer infrastructure for the collection, logistics and transit of goods and launching industrial-industrial zones.

To provide the planned production of meat and its exports, it is necessary to create five regional and two international logistics centers.

«In addition, to support businesses, we plan to implement in the country the financing instrument of warehouse receipts. If farmers store the harvest in special places on all the requirements of technical regulations, this product can be pledged in the bank for a short term loan," Daniyar Imanaliev said.