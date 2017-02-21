13:32
+2
USD 69.10
EUR 73.41
RUB 1.19
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan to finance start-ups

The government of Kyrgyzstan is developing a roadmap for business support. Possibility of start-ups financing is considered within the program. Deputy Economy Minister Daniyar Imanaliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the program provides for the creation of additional financial instruments, in order the businessmen to receive more support. In addition, the government is going to engage in consulting of businessmen.

Agriculture financing program may be also changed. In particular, preferential lending will be provided for the purchase of specific types of animals or plants.

«As of today, insurance market of export delivery of agricultural production is extremely underdeveloped. The Cabinet considers the possibility of supporting this trend. Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund plans to launch a credit line to finance working capital, but only on its projects," Daniyar Imanaliev told.
link: http://24.kg/english/45614/
views: 55
Print
Popular
Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development