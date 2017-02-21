Government of Kyrgyzstan to finance start-ups

The government of Kyrgyzstan is developing a roadmap for business support. Possibility of
According to him, the program provides for the creation of additional financial instruments, in order the businessmen to receive more support. In addition, the government is going to engage in consulting of businessmen.
Agriculture financing program may be also changed. In particular, preferential lending will be provided for the purchase of specific types of animals or plants.
«As of today, insurance market of export delivery of agricultural production is extremely underdeveloped. The Cabinet considers the possibility of supporting this trend.