Government of Kyrgyzstan to finance start-ups

The government of Kyrgyzstan is developing a roadmap for business support. Possibility of start-ups financing is considered within the program. Deputy Economy Minister Daniyar Imanaliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the program provides for the creation of additional financial instruments, in order the businessmen to receive more support. In addition, the government is going to engage in consulting of businessmen.

Agriculture financing program may be also changed. In particular, preferential lending will be provided for the purchase of specific types of animals or plants.