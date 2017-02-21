13:32
PONY EXPRESS Delivery Company opens in Kyrgyzstan

24.kg news agency
Photo: 24.kg news agency. Director for Regional Development at PONY EXPRESS Sergey Sergushev
 

A large express delivery, warehouse logistics and cargo shipping company was opened in Kyrgyzstan. Director for the Regional Development of PONY EXPRESS group of companies Sergey Sergushev announced today at a press conference of 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is an important strategic market for the company. The country has no comprehensive logistics solutions that meet international quality standards so far.

We intend to provide our services to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan at an affordable cost.

Sergey Sergushev

PONY EXPRESS has been working for more than 25 years and serves more than 17,000 populated areas in CIS territory.

The company plans to open seven branches throughout the country. Within three years, it plans to develop warehousing and cargo shipping spheres in Kyrgyzstan.
