Avalanche threat persists on Kyrgyzstan’s roads

Avalanche threat persists on mountain roads of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
According to it, there is an avalanche threat on the following road sections:
- Bishkek — Osh: 121–138 km (Too-Ashuu Pass), 198–265 km (Ala-Bel Pass, Chychkan Gorge), 351–365 km (Kok-Bel Pass);
- Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu (65–90 km);
- Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya (65–90 km);
- Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash (1–9 km);
- Kazarman — Aktalchat: 67–94 km (Kara-Kue Pass);
- Aral — Min-Kush (1–10 km);
- Karakol — Enilchek: 45–92 km (Chon-Ashuu Pass);
- Barskoon — Ak-Shiyrak (60–68 km).