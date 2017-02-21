13:32
+2
USD 69.10
EUR 73.41
RUB 1.19
English

Avalanche threat persists on Kyrgyzstan’s roads

Avalanche threat persists on mountain roads of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, there is an avalanche threat on the following road sections:

  • Bishkek — Osh: 121–138 km (Too-Ashuu Pass), 198–265 km (Ala-Bel Pass, Chychkan Gorge), 351–365 km (Kok-Bel Pass);
  • Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu (65–90 km);
  • Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya (65–90 km);
  • Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash (1–9 km);
  • Kazarman — Aktalchat: 67–94 km (Kara-Kue Pass);
  • Aral — Min-Kush (1–10 km);
  • Karakol — Enilchek: 45–92 km (Chon-Ashuu Pass);
  • Barskoon — Ak-Shiyrak (60–68 km).
link: http://24.kg/english/45592/
views: 90
Print
Related
Man killed by avalanche in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to families of killed by avalanches
Names of killed by avalanche in Osh region
Chatkal region of Kyrgyzstan covered with 2 meters of snow
Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to President of Afghanistan
Teenager killed by avalanche in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development