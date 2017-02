An avalanche killed a young man in At-Bashi , Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the tragedy occurred on February 20 at Tattybek wintering of Kara- Koyun rural area, At-Bashy district.

The young man, 1999, was tending sheep when the avalanche descended. His body was found on February 21 by local residents who started searching for the missing guy.