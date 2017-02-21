Special Forces of Kyrgyzstan, India hold exercises in mountains amid avalanches

The military of Kyrgyzstan and India will work out special operations in the mountains during joint exercises of Special Forces Kanzhar-2017 that started the day before in Jalal-Abad region. Interfax reported citing the press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the source, «within two weeks, the soldiers will practice conducting joint special operations to detect, localize and destroy illegal armed groups in the mountains. Plan of the exercises includes practical lessons and training, including the night one, exchange of experience in tactical and special, reconnaissance, fire, engineering, military, medical, mountain training as well as communication and military topography skills.»

A spokesman said that the exercises are carried out according to the approved by the General Staff plan and reached between Kyrgyzstan and India agreements.

He said that the Kyrgyz-Indian exercises Kanzhar-2017 will end on March 5 by a rehearsal of a tactical episode on detection, localization and elimination of illegal armed groups in the mountainous terrain.

Training of Special Forces in Kyrgyzstan and India are conducted on a regular basis in the past several years.