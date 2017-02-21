10:03
EEU to create single data system on dangerous goods

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will create a single system of data on dangerous goods. In March, the Eurasian Economic Commission plans to consider the draft agreement on the principles and approaches in the field of state supervision in the EEU countries.

It is noted that the draft agreement is prepared. In March, it will be submitted to the EEC board. The document provides for a number of innovations — the use of risk-based approach to oversight activities, the creation of a unified information system on dangerous goods, clear procedures for interaction of supervisors of EEU countries when detecting dangerous products.

EEC also develops rules how the competent authorities should act when detecting products not meeting the requirements of technical regulations of the Union.

EEC has prepared a new version of the order on inclusion of conformity assessment bodies in the Single Register of the union. The register procedure was reviewed.

In addition, in 2017 it is planned to establish clear procedures and a uniform procedure for mandatory conformity assessment in the application of EEU technical regulations.
