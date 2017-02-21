10:03
European Parliament believes that Kyrgyzstan became democratic 5 years ago

«Kyrgyzstan has taken the path of democracy just five years ago," Co-chair of Kyrgyzstan — European Union Parliamentary Cooperation Committee told journalists the day before.

According to her, the deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan and the deputies of the European Parliament discussed many important issues. This discussion was interesting and intense. The sides touched upon the issues of security, the fight against terrorism and drugs, border issues and the economy.

«We discussed the European Union’s attitude towards Kyrgyzstan, how it helps and will be able to help in the future," Iveta Grigule noted.

Kyrgyzstan is an important partner of the EU in the region. No wonder that we look at you as at the only country in the region that took the path of parliamentary democracy.

Iveta Grigule

European Parliament deputy noted that Kyrgyzstan had embarked on the path to democracy not long ago. But those steps that have been taken, and those ideas, are impressive, she believes.

«We can only be with you, to support you in the further democratization of the country and strengthening human rights. We can give you some advice, if you need," Iveta Grigule said.
