10:03
+2
USD 69.10
EUR 73.41
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of parliamentary democracy of Europe

"Kyrgyzstan is interested in European experience in building democracy in a parliamentary form of government," the Co-chairman of Kyrgyzstan — European Union Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Deputy Abdyvakhap Nurbayev said yesterday.

 According to him, XII meeting of the committee was of an open and informative in nature. The sides discussed the most important issues in political, economic and social spheres, as well as regional security issues.

The deputy noted that the relations between the EU countries and Kyrgyzstan are developing steadily and gradually. According to him, the cooperation has prospects for further development. Good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and the use of best practices in the field of parliamentarism can be created.

Experience of the democratic Europe is very important for us. Dialogue should be continued in this direction.

Abdyvakhap Nurbayev

«The further development of trade and economic relations, increase of trade with European countries and foreign investment is also very important for Kyrgyzstan," he concluded.
link: http://24.kg/english/45576/
views: 63
Print
Related
European Parliament believes that Kyrgyzstan became democratic 5 years ago
EU expects other verdict against Azimzhan Askarov
European Union receptive to Kyrgyzstan’s position on Azimzhan Askarov
EU ready to allocate additional financial aid to Kyrgyzstan
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development
Federica Mogherini encourages Kyrgyzstan to respect human rights
Atambayev’s visit. What Kyrgyzstan can offer to Belgium and Germany
President’s visit to Europe caused by decision of Court on Azimzhan Askarov
Kyrgyzstan to be taught exports of goods to European market
Popular
Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development