Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of parliamentary democracy of Europe

According to him, XII meeting of the committee was of an open and informative in nature. The sides discussed the most important issues in political, economic and social spheres, as well as regional security issues.
The deputy noted that the relations between the EU countries and
Experience of the democratic Europe is very important for us. Dialogue should be continued in this direction.Abdyvakhap Nurbayev
«The further development of trade and economic relations, increase of trade with European countries and foreign investment is also very important for