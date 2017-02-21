Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of parliamentary democracy of Europe

"Kyrgyzstan is interested in European experience in building democracy in a parliamentary form of government," the C o-chairman of Kyrgyzstan — European Union Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Deputy Abdyvakhap Nurbayev said yesterday.

According to him, XII meeting of the committee was of an open and informative in nature. The sides discussed the most important issues in political, economic and social spheres, as well as regional security issues.

The deputy noted that the relations between the EU countries and Kyrgyzstan are developing steadily and gradually. According to him, the cooperation has prospects for further development. Good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and the use of best practices in the field of parliamentarism can be created.

Experience of the democratic Europe is very important for us. Dialogue should be continued in this direction. Abdyvakhap Nurbayev