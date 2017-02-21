EU expects other verdict against Azimzhan Askarov

The European Union expected that the second Azimzhan Askarov’s trial would result in other sentence to the human rights activist. Co-chair of Kyrgyzstan — European Union Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Iveta Grigule told journalists the day before.

According to her, the European Parliament and the head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini have already spoken on this issue. So, when the case of Azimzhan Askarov was sent for reconsideration in 2016, the EU had hoped for a different verdict.

«There is some disappointment that the result of the retrial is such, as it is now. The European Union attaches great importance to human rights. And this question will also be on the agenda. The European Parliament will give its assessment," Iveta Grigule said.