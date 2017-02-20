Boeing 747 crash. Kyrgyz government determines amount of damage

The government of Kyrgyzstan determined the amount of damage that was caused by a crash of Boeing 747 near Manas airport. Information Support Department of the government’s executive office reported.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan has sent an official letter to the Turkish side, indicating the amount of material damage. First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev today visited Dacha SU village, which has suffered from the accident.

According to the calculations of Kyrgyzstan, the amount of material damage is 195 million soms.

«The Turkish side was initially ready to provide the necessary assistance and to study our letter. In addition, they are ready to take up material costs associated with education of two children left without parental care with the approval of their close relatives," the First Vice Prime Minister said.

He noted that the government conducts all the necessary work to provide the victims with housing, and urged the people not to be led by those who offer legal services to get compensation.

Vice Prime Minister assured that the government is the attorney who most of all is interested in getting all the material assistance and compensation by the victims.