18:02
-1
USD 69.11
EUR 73.58
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstan issues seven-year bonds for first time

Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance for the first time has issued seven-year government treasury bonds (T-bills) at 500 million soms, its press service reported.

It is noted that the seven-year T-bills issue was held in the execution of the Medium-Term Public Debt Management Strategy. According to the document, the Ministry of Finance will increase the proportion of long-term government securities. Office believes that the circulation of 7-year T-bills will expand the range of available financial instruments for investors interested in long-term investment funds.

At the end of the auction, the demand for T-bills amounted to 1.34 billion soms with the supply of 500 million soms.

The weighted average yield of T-bills was fixed at 18 percent per annum.

The Ministry of Finance plans to continue issue of seven-year T-bills on a regular basis. It is noted that the benefits of T-bills are high reliability, market and attractive yield.
link: http://24.kg/english/45537/
views: 69
Print
Popular
Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development