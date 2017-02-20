Kyrgyzstan issues seven-year bonds for first time

Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance for the first time has issued seven-year government treasury bonds ( T-bills ) at 500 million soms, its press service reported.

It is noted that the seven-year T-bills issue was held in the execution of the Medium-Term Public Debt Management Strategy. According to the document, the Ministry of Finance will increase the proportion of long-term government securities. Office believes that the circulation of 7-year T-bills will expand the range of available financial instruments for investors interested in long-term investment funds.

At the end of the auction, the demand for T-bills amounted to 1.34 billion soms with the supply of 500 million soms.

The weighted average yield of T-bills was fixed at 18 percent per annum.