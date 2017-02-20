15:34
Driver of Russia’s Embassy, caused traffic accident, sent for examination

Driver of the Embassy of Russia, who has caused fatal traffic accident in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, was sent for forensic examination. Bishkek police department reported.

A criminal case under Article 281 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan «Violation of safety and operation of vehicles rules» was filed.

A letter to get permission from the Russian side for carrying out investigative measures in respect of the driver, who has caused the traffic accident driving through red traffic light, was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, the driver undergoes a forensic medical examination.

A minibus driver, 1955, was killed in the traffic accident with a car of the Russian Embassy on February 16.

Toyota Prado car with diplomatic number plates belonging to the Russian Embassy ​​collided with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on the way to Manas airport at about 4.00 p.m. Two employees of the Embassy were in the car at the moment. According to preliminary information, one of the cars drove through a red light at a high speed. Both drivers were hospitalized.
