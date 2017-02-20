Cost of social mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan determined

State Mortgage Company determined the cost of a square meter of a social housing in Kyrgyzstan , Deputy Chairman of State Mortgage Company Nurzhigit Usenakun uulu said today at a press conference.

According to him, now the design of five-storey buildings in Batken, Naryn, Jalal-Abad is completed. After receiving approval, the tender for construction will be announced. «60 apartment buildings will be built in all the cities. Houses will be сommissioned on a turn-key basis to participants of the program in order they can take up residence immediately, without additional investments," Nurzhigit Usenakun uulu said.

Cost per square meter of a social housing in the course of mortgage building shouldn’t exceed 40,000 soms per square meter.

In Bishkek, the construction of nine houses in «Tunguch» district is planned. All houses will be connected to all necessary communications.