Kyrgyz citizens considered as elite migrants in Russia

Kyrgyz citizens, who are working in Russia, are considered as elite migrants. An employee of the Russian Academy of Sciences Elena Kuzmina said at «Youth. Innovation. Future» youth forum.

According to her, thanks to agreements within EEU, there were created conditions for labour migrants on a par with Russian citizens.

«There was decided a number of issues — such as health care, education of their children," Elena Kuzmina said.

According to her, lately, the number and income of migrants from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has decreased, while remittances of migrants from Kyrgyzstan grew.
