Photo: Sgpress.ru. Tuman Zhumabaev

Exhibition of one of the most famous contemporary painters — Tuman Zhumabaev — was opened in Babylon gallery in Samara. Russian media reported.

A special place in the exposition reportedly belongs to the pictures with flowers. Epigraph to the exhibition were the words of the author: «We’ll quietly get a spring mood at the exhibition. Let joy surround you everywhere here.»