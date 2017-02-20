Construction of automated parking lot on Shopokov Street to start in April

Construction of an automated parking lot on Shopokov Street in Bishkek will begin in April. This was reported today at a press conference.

According to the Head of the Directorate of Municipal Markets and Parking Lots Rustam Aliyev, the project will be launched on Shopokov Street from Moscovskaya Street to Zhibek Zholy Avenue.

Each parking area is to undergo two stages. The first one — mobile terminals, which are controlled by parking attendants. Their task is to help a car owner to park a car in a right way, to scan the number plate of a car using the tablet with installed software and enter the data in accordance with the specified time and paid parking time, take money and issue a receipt.

The second phase — stationary parking terminals. Car owner drives into the parking lot by himself and pays for services through parking meter set in a walking distance from the parked cars.

Two stages are introduced to ease the transition of car owners from the usual payment scheme to «parking attendant with terminal.»

Compliance with the paid parking time will be monitored by special inspectors with mobile reading devices.

Recall, the mayor’s office held a contest at the beginning of 2016. Businessman Sergey Popov won the right to lease land on Shopokov Street. However, parking meters were not installed in 2016.