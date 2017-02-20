12:50
-1
USD 69.11
EUR 73.58
RUB 1.20
English

Mortgage loans in Kyrgyzstan to be generally available by mid 2017

Kyrgyz citizens will able to get mortgage loans on Affordable housing program in the middle of 2017. The Chairman of the State Mortgage Company Bakytbek Shamkeev said today at a press conference.

According to him, the State Mortgage Company has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance at 2.5 billion soms. Last year, there was received 1 billion soms. However, this money is provided only for the issuance of loans to employees of budgetary institutions.

«As for the other categories of citizens, it is planned to attract resources from other sources. German Bank is ready to allocate €11 million. Citizens living in the regions will be able to take mortgage loans. In addition, money from the sale of mortgage-backed securities will be allocated for these purposes," Bakytbek Shamkeev said.
link: http://24.kg/english/45501/
views: 94
Print
Related
Loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to amount to 7 billion soms in 2017
Teachers of Issyk-Kul region start getting unsecured loans
Popular
Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development