Workers of the education sphere of Kyrgyzstan got m ost of the mortgage loans, the chairman of the State Mortgage Company Bakytbek Shamkeev said today at a press conference.

According to him, as of today, there have been issued 830 mortgage loans at 991, 547.3 million soms. Workers of education sphere took 380 credits at 427.9 million soms. They are followed by the employees of the health sector.